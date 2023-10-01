NASCAR live updates: Ryan Blaney wins Stage 1 at Talladega as Ross Chastain crashes on final lap

Blaney was leading the pack toward the tri-oval on lap 60 of the 186-lap race when Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain made contact coming through Turn 4, causing Chastain to smack the wall and bring out the caution several thousand feet early.

Blaney was leading the pack toward the tri-oval on lap 60 of the 186-lap race when Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain made contact coming through Turn 4, causing Chastain to smack the wall and bring out the caution several thousand feet early. Trackhouse Racing was forced to retire Chastain's No. 1 Chevrolet, a big hit to his playoff hopes as he entered the weekend in sixth place, 10 points above the cut line.

Blaney, on the other hand, greatly helped his playoff positioning with the stage points as he entered the weekend in 11th, 11 points off the cut line.

