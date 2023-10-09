NASCAR Cutoff Race at Charlotte Roval a Mixed Bad for Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing

RFK Racing and 23XI Racing had one thing in common—one of the team’s drivers advanced in the playoffs and the other one didn’t.For 23XI Racing, Tyler Reddick moved on in the playoffs while Bubba Wallace didn’t.Over at RFK Racing, team co-owner Brad Keselowski came up short while teammate Chris Buescher moved on to the Round of 8.

Just didn’t have enough and it wasn’t in the cards.” Wallace pointed to his third-place finish at Texas, when he lost the lead on the final restart with six laps remaining, as making the difference in his ability to advance in the playoffs. Still, his road course performance on his 30th birthday left him smiling. “Usually, you couldn’t count on the (No.) 23 at a road course race,” Wallace says.

'Dinger wins again at The Roval in NASCAR playoffs spoiler. Busch, Chastain, Keselowski, Wallace outAJ Allmendinger spoiled NASCAR’s playoffs by winning Sunday’s elimination race on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where Allmendinger is fantastic and refused to yield just because he’s not part of the championship field. Allmendinger led 46 laps for Kaulig Racing to win for the first time in NASCAR’s top series since Indianapolis in 2021. Allmendinger won four consecutive Xfinity Series races on the hybrid road course/oval but wasn’t entered Saturday for Kaulig because he’s already exhaus