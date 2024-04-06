NASCAR Cup Series drivers want more time for penalty assessment

That’s what NASCAR Cup Series drivers want, not only from their pit crews and engineers but also from the governing body and how decisions are made in the race command center. After NASCAR said Denny Hamlin jumped the overtime restart at Richmond Raceway last Sunday night and won the race, senior vice president of competition Elton Sawyer acknowledged the early start and said had it been earlier, it would have been more closely scrutinized.
Instead, there were only two quick laps and a pretty exciting finish. “Obviously Denny took the liberties of going a little early there. And again, if it’s lap 5, if it’s lap 10, it’s lap 50, if it’s lap 350,” he said, NASCAR would have more time to assess whether any penalties should be handed out. “The last thing you want to do is get that call wron
