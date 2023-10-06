NASCAR Cup Series at the Charlotte Roval: TV channels, schedule, playoff standings, best bets, driver changes, weather

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

NASCAR Cup Series 2024 Schedule Features Return to Chicago, Break for OlympicsUnemployed after three years as an Army officer and Vietnam vet, Al Pearce shamelessly lied his way onto a small newspaper’s sports staff in Virginia in 1969. He inherited motorsports, a strange and unfamiliar beat which quickly became an obsession.

In 53 years – 48 ongoing with Autoweek – there have been thousands of NASCAR, NHRA, IMSA, and APBA assignments on weekend tracks and major venues like Daytona Beach, Indianapolis, LeMans, and Watkins Glen. The job – and accompanying benefits – has taken him to all 50 states and more than a dozen countries.

He’s been fortunate enough to attract interest from several publishers, thus his 13 motorsports-related books. He can change a tire on his Hyundai, but that’s about it.

NASCAR playoffs at Charlotte: Schedule, TV info, drivers to watch for the ROVALFour drivers will be eliminated from the NASCAR playoffs this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. Here's a full preview of the event.

Hailie Deegan gets promotion to NASCAR's second-tier Xfinity Series for 2024Hailie Deegan will make the move to NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series next season in a multi-year deal with AM Racing. The 22-year-old Californian is the only woman competing full-time at NASCAR’s national level and has spent the last three seasons in the Truck Series. Deegan has been in the Ford Performance development program since 2020. Ford has entered her in a variety of different disciplines, including the ARCA Series and the Truck Series. She’s now getting her promotion to the next level.

