NASCAR Cup Series at the Charlotte Roval: TV channels, schedule, playoff standings, best bets, driver changes, weather

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 09: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Mobil 1 Ford, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 09, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina.

The Roval – a unique facility that utilizes about 95% of CMS’s traditional 1.5-mile dogleg oval, the track’s infield section and two artificial chicanes – has hosted a playoff cut-down round each season since it joined the calendar in 2018. On two occasions the winner of the event has gone on to claim the Cup Series crown – Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott in 2020 and Kyle Larson in 2021.

This year Larson and another HMS teammate, William Byron, enter the Roval weekend on the positive side of the cut line with Byron already guaranteed a spot in the Round of 8. headtopics.com

Elliott has won two of the five races on the Roval and seven of his 18 career wins have come on road courses so it's not a surprise that he enters with the best odds (6-to-1) of anyone in the field. The three drivers with the next-best odds are all in the playoffs comprising Tyler Reddick (+700), Byron (+725) and Larson (+800).

NASCAR Cup Series 2024 Schedule Features Return to Chicago, Break for OlympicsUnemployed after three years as an Army officer and Vietnam vet, Al Pearce shamelessly lied his way onto a small newspaper’s sports staff in Virginia in 1969. He inherited motorsports, a strange and unfamiliar beat which quickly became an obsession.

In 53 years – 48 ongoing with Autoweek – there have been thousands of NASCAR, NHRA, IMSA, and APBA assignments on weekend tracks and major venues like Daytona Beach, Indianapolis, LeMans, and Watkins Glen. The job – and accompanying benefits – has taken him to all 50 states and more than a dozen countries.

He’s been fortunate enough to attract interest from several publishers, thus his 13 motorsports-related books. He can change a tire on his Hyundai, but that’s about it.

NASCAR playoffs at Charlotte: Schedule, TV info, drivers to watch for the ROVALFour drivers will be eliminated from the NASCAR playoffs this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. Here's a full preview of the event.

NASCAR: Hailie Deegan moving up to Xfinity Series in 2024Hailie Deegan is moving from the Truck Series to the Xfinity Series.

Hailie Deegan gets promotion to NASCAR's second-tier Xfinity Series for 2024Hailie Deegan will make the move to NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series next season in a multi-year deal with AM Racing. The 22-year-old Californian is the only woman competing full-time at NASCAR’s national level and has spent the last three seasons in the Truck Series. Deegan has been in the Ford Performance development program since 2020. Ford has entered her in a variety of different disciplines, including the ARCA Series and the Truck Series. She’s now getting her promotion to the next level.

