NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville: TV channels, schedule, playoff standings, best bets, entry list

Apr 16, 2023; Martinsville, Virginia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series drivers head to the restart zone during the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports - 20478791Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell already know they will race for the championship in Phoenix on Nov. 5, but six others need to win or bag a good result to join them.

Last year’s penultimate race was the scene of one of the wildest scenes in NASCAR playoff history as Ross Chastain rode the wall with the throttle wide open in order to nose ahead of Hamlin and qualify for the final on points.Denny Hamlin needs to win or finish very close to the front in order to advance to the Championship 4 and is headed to a track where he's won five times in his career. Understandably, he's.

