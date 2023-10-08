NASCAR Cup Playoff Standings, Round of 8 Qualifiers after Charlotte Roval

10/8/2023 7:19 PM

Mike Pryson covered auto racing for the Jackson (Mich.) Citizen Patriot and MLive Media Group from 1991 until joining Autoweek in 2011.

Source

AutoweekUSA

It wasn't supposed to be A.J. Allmendinger's party but the driver of the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet was happy to play the role of spoiler by winning the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway road course on Sunday.The win in the final race of the Round of 12 was the first victory of the season for Allmendinger.

The three-race Round of 8 kicks off on Oct. 15 at Las Vegas. That will be followed by races at Homestead, Fla., and Martinvsille before the Championship 4 race at Phoenx.Round of 8 QualifiersWilliam Byron, Chevrolet, 4,041 pointsMartin Truex Jr.

