NASCAR Clarifies Officiating Late-Race Restarts After Richmond Controversy

Since Sunday evening's NASCAR race at Richmond ended with a potentially jumped start, the subject in stock car racing communities has been the way late-race restarts are officiated.

Comments from NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Elton Sawyer on the way the call was made only added to the confusion on Tuesday, but a representative from the race series has clarified to Road Track that the series officiates every restart in the same way and Sunday's call at Richmond was a matter of certainty with limited time for review.'NASCAR officiates lap 1 to 400 (or whatever number) the same,' NASCAR's spokesperson told RT. 'That's the goal. But when there's a potential penalty that needs to be reviewed, and done so with two laps remaining at a short track, the sense of urgency is extremely high – much higher than at 'lap 10, or 50 or 300.' It doesn't mean the call would change if it were earlier in the race. But we'd have much more time to review multiple angles, SMT , et

