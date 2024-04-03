NASCAR Chicago Street Race Traffic Plan Released

The NASCAR Chicago Street Race returns for a second year in July, and the city on Wednesday released a traffic plan for the event. This year's race will be held July 6 and 7 – a Saturday and Sunday. It will be the second in a three-series commitment. The city it has worked with NASCAR to trim six days off the course build this year – cutting the preparation time from 25 days last year to 19 this year.

The city released the following list of street closures: Pre-race activity in Grant ParkMonday, June 10: Ida B. Wells Drive is to close from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive starting at 12:01 a.m. This will allow for construction of the main viewing areas. Limited parking restrictions will also be issued on southbound Columbus Drive between Jackson and Balbo drives. Wednesday, June 19 to Thursday, June 20: A temporary road closure will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cbschicago / 🏆 546. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

First-ever NASCAR Chicago Street Race winner Shane van Gisbergen teases 2024 summer race events'It's only going to get better,' said 2023 NASCAR Chicago Street Race winner Shane van Gisbergen.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

NASCAR Chicago Street Race 2024: Traffic plan, street closures releasedThe City of Chicago and NASCAR officials released the traffic plan for the 2024 Chicago Street Race returning July 6 and 7,

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Street closures and more: New traffic plan unveiled for NASCAR Chicago Street RaceChicago and NASCAR officials unveiled a new traffic plan for this year's NASCAR Chicago Street Race, the second summer street race to be held in the city.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

NASCAR Chicago Street Race to close downtown roads again this summerRoad closures will begin nearly a month before the July race.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

City of Chicago announces traffic closure plan for 2024 NASCAR street race around Grant ParkA NASCAR street race is returning to Chicago this summer, and it will bring significant street closures in downtown.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

NASCAR Chicago Street Race to return to city's lakefront in JulyIn under 100 days, NASCAR will once again take over the streets of Chicago.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »