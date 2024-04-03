NASCAR Chicago Street Race Traffic Plan Released

The NASCAR Chicago Street Race returns for a second year in July, and the city on Wednesday released a traffic plan for the event. This year's race will be held July 6 and 7 – a Saturday and Sunday. It will be the second in a three-series commitment. The city it has worked with NASCAR to trim six days off the course build this year – cutting the preparation time from 25 days last year to 19 this year.
The city released the following list of street closures: Pre-race activity in Grant ParkMonday, June 10: Ida B. Wells Drive is to close from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive starting at 12:01 a.m. This will allow for construction of the main viewing areas. Limited parking restrictions will also be issued on southbound Columbus Drive between Jackson and Balbo drives. Wednesday, June 19 to Thursday, June 20: A temporary road closure will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m
