NASCAR at Talladega live updates: Red flag out at Talladega after multi-car wreck with 25 laps to go

After a relatively tame 162 laps that only featured two cautions, tight pack racing through the tri-oval resulted in a multi-car wreck when Stage 2 winner Brad Keselowski turned Carson Hocevar sideways, setting off a chain reaction wreck that collected Keselowski, Ty Gibbs and Austin Dillon. Gibbs' and Dillon's contact with the outside wall was so violent that it brought out the red flag to repair it.Brad Keselowski won Stage 2 of the YellaWood 500 at Talladega on Sunday after a caution-free second stanza. The Fords of Keselowski and Joey Logano emerged out front after green-flag pit stops cycled through on lap 107. Logano was pipped at the line for second by playoff leader William Byron, who has already clinched his way into the Round of 8.Ryan Blaney won a frantic, yet almost wreck-free, first stage of the YellaWood 500.

Blaney, on the other hand, greatly helped his playoff positioning with the stage points as he entered the weekend in 11th, 11 points off the cut line.