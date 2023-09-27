Nasal decongestant hacks: Experts share options after ‘unsound’ drugs exposed

The unanimous FDA adviser vote on Sept. 12 declared oral formulations of phenylephrine ineffective. Medical experts also suggest that steam can help clogged sinuses — whether it comes from a long, hot shower or the comforting chicken noodle soup mom whips up to make you feel better.

“If you’re gonna smell something, why not some nice noodles and some chicken? … The steam going up your nose is gonna be wonderful,” board-certified pulmonary critical care and sleep medicine physician Dr. Raj Dasgupta, chief medical adviser at Sleep Advisor,.

“That’s one you could do like just really briefly like maybe in the morning or when you get home from work,” he added. Rest and relaxation is always a good way to fight off cold or allergy symptoms.Rest and relaxation

A good night’s sleep or a cozy cuddle on the couch is almost always a good way to fight off cold or allergy symptoms. “I think that when you’re feeling sick, it’s always a good time to re-address some of those sleep hygiene things,” Dasgupta said. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

What experts say are helpful alternatives to one type of nasal decongestantFor consumers buying new products, ABC News spoke to two experts to provide four tips to help find the right solution for sinus and cold symptoms this season.

Fast-Acting Nasal Spray May Ease Rapid HeartbeatUp to 2 million people in the U.S. experience rapid-fire heartbeats from time to time, and many end up in the hospital for treatment. But an investigational nasal spray may help folks with paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) safely and quickly slow their heart...

Mastering B2B Content Ideation: Insights from 6 Industry Experts6 Subject-matter-experts share their real-life experiences with B2B content ideation

Ending cash payments to get drug users into treatment won't work, experts sayDrug addiction experts said a plan by Mayor London Breed to force welfare recipients to undergo treatment was likely to backfire.

Mommy Vlogger Ruby Franke's Child Abuse Case Could Take Years, Experts SayExperts tell Rolling Stone intricacies of Utah Law and Franke’s status as a public figure will make a tough case even more difficult to try.

No, dogs can't get autism from vaccines — experts say pets need to get their shotsThe vocal anti-vaccine movement in the U.S. doesn't just stop with people. A new Boston University study finds many dog owners are skeptical of having their pets vaccinated, even though that puts the animal — and their humans — at risk. CBS News' Danya Bacchus has the details.

Experts also suggest cuddling up with a bowl of chicken noodle soup, as steam can help clogged sinuses.Steam

Medical experts also suggest that steam can help clogged sinuses — whether it comes from a long, hot shower or the comforting chicken noodle soup mom whips up to make you feel better.

“If you’re gonna smell something, why not some nice noodles and some chicken? … The steam going up your nose is gonna be wonderful,” board-certified pulmonary critical care and sleep medicine physician Dr. Raj Dasgupta, chief medical adviser at Sleep Advisor,.

“That’s one you could do like just really briefly like maybe in the morning or when you get home from work,” he added.

Rest and relaxation is always a good way to fight off cold or allergy symptoms.Rest and relaxation

A good night’s sleep or a cozy cuddle on the couch is almost always a good way to fight off cold or allergy symptoms.

“I think that when you’re feeling sick, it’s always a good time to re-address some of those sleep hygiene things,” Dasgupta said.

Dasgupta recommends putting technology away before bed and making sure your sleep quarters are cool and dark — and if congestion is a problem, sleeping with the head of the bed elevated or sleeping on pillows can help.