NASA to Launch Three Sounding Rockets Equipped with Scientific Instruments

The three sounding rockets equipped with scientific instruments will launch from NASA ’s Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops Island, Virginia . Unlike larger rockets that launch satellites or people, which can be hundreds of feet tall, sounding rockets are about 40 to 80 feet tall.

The rockets will launch at three different times: 45 minutes before the peak eclipse, when the eclipse reaches its peak and 45 minutes later. They are expected to reach a maximum altitude of roughly 260 miles.

