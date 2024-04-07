NASA to Fly WB 57s During Solar Eclipse for Scientific Experiments

There are only three WB 57s left in the world and NASA will be flying two of them during the upcoming solar eclipse . The WB 57s are special aircraft used for scientific experiments during the eclipse because they can fly above most of the atmosphere, allowing scientists to capture high-quality imagery of the sun. The pilots and sensor equipment operators on board have to wear special suits and be on 100% oxygen due to the high altitude .

The planes will follow the path of totality and the timing and coordinates have to be precise. This solar eclipse presents an exciting opportunity for NASA to learn more about the sun and the universe

NASA WB 57S Solar Eclipse Scientific Experiments High Altitude Path Of Totality Sun Universe

