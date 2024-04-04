NASA to Fly WB 57s During Solar Eclipse for High-Quality Imagery of the Sun

There are only three WB 57s left in the world and NASA will be flying two of them during the upcoming solar eclipse. The WB 57s will fly above most of the atmosphere at an altitude of 50,000 to 60,000 feet to capture high-quality imagery of the sun in infrared light.

The pilots and sensor equipment operators will wear special suits and be on 100% oxygen to prevent hypoxia.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KHOU / 🏆 330. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NASA Remembers Former NASA Johnson Director George W. S. AbbeyMarch 25, 2024

Source: NASA - 🏆 672. / 51 Read more »

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 Return to Earth to Air Live on NASA PlatformsNASA will provide live coverage of the agency’s SpaceX Crew-7 return to Earth from the International Space Station, beginning with a change-of-command

Source: NASA - 🏆 672. / 51 Read more »

Listen to three breathtaking NASA imagesLaura is a science news writer, covering a wide variety of subjects, but she is particularly fascinated by all things aquatic, paleontology, nanotechnology, and exploring how science influences daily life. Laura is a proud former resident of the New Jersey shore, a competitive swimmer, and a fierce defender of the Oxford comma.

Source: PopSci - 🏆 298. / 63 Read more »

Three companies in the running for NASA's next Moon roverThree companies are in the running to provide NASA's next Moon rover for crewed missions planned later this decade, the space agency said Wednesday.

Source: KJNBNews - 🏆 526. / 51 Read more »

NASA awards contracts to three companies for new autonomous moon roversThe rovers would operate even when astronauts are not on the moon.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

NASA picks three companies to develop a Moon car for Artemis astronautsNASA announced Intuitive Machines, Lunar Outpost, and Venturi Astrolab will develop a lunar terrain rover for its Artemis lunar explorations.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »