NASA to Extend Totality of Solar Eclipse with High-Flying Aircraft

NASA will fly two of its highest-flying aircraft from Houston, Texas, to race along with the moon’s shadow during April 8’s total solar eclipse in North America. In doing so it will extend totality from 4 minutes 26 seconds to 6 minutes 22 seconds.The space agency will provide two of its WB-57 high-altitude research aircraft to capture images of the totally eclipsed sun’s corona and its hotter outer atmosphere.

Compared to the sun’s surface, the corona is a million times hotter and a million times dimmer in the wavelengths of light our eyes can perceive. This highly complex part of the sun’s atmosphere—only visible during the short totality phase of a total solar eclipse —produces the solar wind, which creates aurora but can also cause problems for satellites and electrical power grids.The planes will fly in tandem into the path of totality, a 115 miles-wide, 9,200 miles-long track that strikes land at northwestern Mexico, crosses the U.

