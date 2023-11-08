NASA Telescopes' Data Translated into Music by Ensemble Éclat

A musical ensemble is using actual data from NASA telescopes to create original music. The digital data taken by telescopes has been translated into notes and sounds, allowing listeners to experience the data through hearing. Ensemble Éclat, based in Montreal, performs soundscape created by composer Sophie Katsner using data sonifications from NASA's Chandra, Hubble, and Spitzer space telescopes. The project aims to put a new and human twist on the data.

United States Headlines Read more: NASA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DİGİTALTRENDS: NASA just launched a free streaming channel called NASA+DT Video

Source: DigitalTrends | Read more »

DCEXAMİNER: NASA launches cost-free streaming service, NASA+Asher Notheis is a social media producer at the Washington Examiner, where he was previously a breaking news reporter. A Liberty University graduate who has spent most of his life in Virginia, Asher started writing articles for his college newspaper before writing stories for the College Fix.

Source: dcexaminer | Read more »

SHEKNOWS: Megan Fox’s Ultra-Sheer Ensemble for Her Book Tour Has Fans Doing a Double TakeMegan Fox’s author era is as bold, showstopping, and as stylish as can be; but did fans really expect anything less from the actor? On Nov 8, the Jennifer's Body star shared a series of sensational selfies and snapshots of herself on her Instagram.

Source: SheKnows | Read more »

SCREENRANT: Dumb Money Director Talks Balancing Massive Ensemble Cast For GameStop Stock Movie In New Clip [EXCLUSIVE]Exclusive: Screen Rant presents a Dumb Money clip featuring director Craig Gillespie talking balancing the GameStop movie's ensemble cast.

Source: screenrant | Read more »

CHİCAGOTRİBUNE: Buffalo Theatre Ensemble welcomes season with ‘Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley’Buffalo Theatre Ensemble presents “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” Nov. 16 to Dec. 17 at the McAninch Arts Center at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn.

Source: chicagotribune | Read more »

KPBSNEWS: Silkroad Ensemble with Rhiannon GiddensAs a social-impact organization and home to a Grammy Award-winning musical ensemble, Silkroad works to inspire collaboration in innovative ways that add more equity and justice into the world through the power of the arts.

Source: KPBSnews | Read more »