NASA Scientist Discusses Future Space Telescope Project to Search for Habitable Worlds

The amount of brain power that will be showing up in the San Antonio area to view the eclipse is going to be immense. One such scientist making the trip is Julie Crooke, who has spent 34 years working on missions at NASA . For the last 18 years, her focus has been on the Habitable Worlds Observation , a future NASA space telescope project that aims to answer the question of whether we are alone in the universe.

This project is expected to begin in the mid-2040s and will have even more advanced capabilities than its predecessors Hubble and James Webb. Crooke highlights that we currently have eight, and some argue nine, planets in our solar system

