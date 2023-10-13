A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida carrying NASA's Psyche spacecraft.

It is believed to be the remnant core of an ancient planetary body that existed during the initial formation of our solar system, and it could be similar to “This is really an amazing opportunity that the solar system has presented to us to go and learn about this sort of fundamental building block of a planet that we can’t investigate any other way,” said Sarah Noble, a NASA program scientist.

The spacecraft will take about six years to reach the asteroid, and it will orbit the space rock for 26 months. The total cost of the mission, minus the cost of launching it, is estimated to beLindy T. headtopics.com

“Think of … Earth as cake that results from planet formation, so all of the ingredients have been mixed and heated and made into this multi-layer planet that we’ve got, but we’ve never met one of the main ingredients, which is the metal for the core,” Elkins-Tanton said..

That means the Psyche asteroid offers scientists a rare opportunity to delve into a planet’s center without the need to tunnel to its core — a feat deemed exceedingly rare by experts in the field. “The Earth’s core is hotter than the sun’s surface … so it’s far harder to go there,” said Benjamin Weiss, who is on the team for the Psyche mission and a professor of planetary sciences at MIT. “And even if you could send a probe down, there would be issues with how you communicate with it, in our lifetime, almost certainly, we’re not going to be sending any mission to the Earth’s core. headtopics.com

