More than half a century after Buzz Aldrin took a "giant leap for mankind," NASA's Artemis mission could bring more people to the moon's surface. "We're at a pivotal moment, and in some ways, it feels like a dream sequence," Niki Werkheiser, the director of technology maturation at NASA, told the outlet., followed by the first humans landing on the moon in more than half a century — and the second time in history — a year later.

“We’ve got all the right people together at the right time with a common goal, which is why I think we’ll get there,” added Werkheiser. “Everybody is so ready to take this step together, so if we get our capabilities developed, there’s no reason it’s not possible.”More than half a century after Buzz Aldrin took a “giant leap for mankind,” NASA’s Artemis mission could bring more people to the moon’s surface.

The buildings will also be 3-D printed in part with the help of Icon, a Texas company that has already begun printing homes on Earth and“There’s no Home Depot up there,” Patrick Suermann, interim dean of Texas A&M’s School of Architecture, told the Times. His team of university researchers have partnered with NASA to create robots to help build the lunar shelter. headtopics.com

