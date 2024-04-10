NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Captures Images of South Korea's Danuri Lunar Orbiter

In 2009, NASA launched the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter ( LRO ) to map the lunar surface and locate potential landing sites and resources. Recently, the LRO captured images of South Korea 's first lunar orbiter , Danuri , which aims to develop technologies and create a topographic map of the lunar surface.

Danuri carries various instruments, including a camera capable of imaging the shadowed polar regions.

