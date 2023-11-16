NASA's Lucy spacecraft captures first image of asteroid encounter

This is the first image that NASA released from the Lucy spacecraft’s first-ever asteroid encounter , which occurred on November 1, 2023. The larger asteroid, Dinkinesh , was seen by the Lucy Long Range Reconnaissance Imager (L’LORRI) from about 270 miles away. The smaller satellite seen here somewhat obscured by Dinkinesh , has proven to be extremely fascinating.

| Credit: NASA /Goddard/Southwest Research Institute/Johns Hopkins APL, the first mission to explore Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids, returned photos from its first encounter earlier this month.a “late Halloween treat,” scientists were somewhat surprised to find that the Lucy Long Range Reconnaissance Imager (L’LORRI) instrument returned an image of not one asteroid, but two — or at least what scientists first thought was two. Lucy team members had noticed that the target asteroid’s brightness varied in unexpected ways before the close encounter, indicating that what seemed like a single asteroid may be binary, but the groundbreaking image was required to confirm the theor





