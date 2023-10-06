NASA releases stunning new images for Hubble telescope's 'galaxy week'

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration released five stunning new images from the Hubble Space Telescope this week in honor of the telescope's"galaxy week."

The images show various types of galaxies across the universe, and the space agency touted the new images from the 33-year-old space telescope.From today through Saturday, check in with us every day to discover a new galaxy image from Hubble.

The first image was of NGC 4654, which is a"vibrant virgo cluster galaxy," according to the space agency. "NGC 4654 is one of many Virgo Cluster galaxies that have an asymmetric distribution of stars and of neutral hydrogen gas," the space agency said in a blog post.NGC 612 is classified as a lenticular galaxy, a type that typically contains older stellar populations and little ongoing star formation. headtopics.com

"NGC 612 is classified as a lenticular galaxy, a type that typically contains older stellar populations and little ongoing star formation. Lenticulars have a central bulge and disk like spiral galaxies, but they lack the characteristic arms," NASA said in a post on X.

"At the center of NGC 6951 lies a supermassive black hole surrounded by a ring of stars, gas, and dust about 3,700 light-years across. This 'circumnuclear ring' is between 1 and 1.5 billion years old and has been forming stars for most of that time," NASA said in a blog post. headtopics.com

The fourth image released by NASA was of the NGC 1087, which is a barred spiral galaxy located 80 million light-years away from Earth. "The galaxy’s dust lanes, seen in dark red, help define its spiral structure. NGC 1087’s stellar bar — the elongated, bright-white structure at the galaxy’s center — is also shorter compared to other barred galaxies. Typically, in barred galaxies, the gravity of the center pulls in large quantities of gas, causing a burst of star formation followed by a slow decay.

Read more:

dcexaminer »

House speakership could be won by Republican not being discussed: Byron YorkJack Birle is a breaking news reporter for the Washington Examiner. A 2022 graduate of Villanova University with majors in communication and political science, he has previous journalism experience with the Center Square and as a fellow with the National Journalism Center. He was born in Pennsylvania and grew up in Southern California. Jack is a big fan of L.A. Rams football and Villanova basketball. He is also a believer in the Oxford comma. Follow him on X: j_birle

Pro-Christie groups urge New Hampshire Democrats to back him in GOP primaryJack Birle is a breaking news reporter for the Washington Examiner. A 2022 graduate of Villanova University with majors in communication and political science, he has previous journalism experience with the Center Square and as a fellow with the National Journalism Center. He was born in Pennsylvania and grew up in Southern California. Jack is a big fan of L.A. Rams football and Villanova basketball. He is also a believer in the Oxford comma. Follow him on X: j_birle

Rick Scott uses spending fight to strike out at McConnellJack Birle is a breaking news reporter for the Washington Examiner. A 2022 graduate of Villanova University with majors in communication and political science, he has previous journalism experience with the Center Square and as a fellow with the National Journalism Center. He was born in Pennsylvania and grew up in Southern California. Jack is a big fan of L.A. Rams football and Villanova basketball. He is also a believer in the Oxford comma. Follow him on X: j_birle

Judge orders Trump may not move assets without notifying court monitorJack Birle is a breaking news reporter for the Washington Examiner. A 2022 graduate of Villanova University with majors in communication and political science, he has previous journalism experience with the Center Square and as a fellow with the National Journalism Center. He was born in Pennsylvania and grew up in Southern California. Jack is a big fan of L.A. Rams football and Villanova basketball. He is also a believer in the Oxford comma. Follow him on X: j_birle

Trump demands apology after Biden moves forward with border wall construction in TexasJack Birle is a breaking news reporter for the Washington Examiner. A 2022 graduate of Villanova University with majors in communication and political science, he has previous journalism experience with the Center Square and as a fellow with the National Journalism Center. He was born in Pennsylvania and grew up in Southern California. Jack is a big fan of L.A. Rams football and Villanova basketball. He is also a believer in the Oxford comma. Follow him on X: j_birle

Manchin defends McCarthy after 'personal' ouster: 'I'd have been voting for Kevin McCarthy'Jack Birle is a breaking news reporter for the Washington Examiner. A 2022 graduate of Villanova University with majors in communication and political science, he has previous journalism experience with the Center Square and as a fellow with the National Journalism Center. He was born in Pennsylvania and grew up in Southern California. Jack is a big fan of L.A. Rams football and Villanova basketball. He is also a believer in the Oxford comma. Follow him on X: j_birle