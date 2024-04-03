NASA Plans to Create Moon-Centric Time Reference System

NASA wants to come up with an out-of-this-world way to keep track of time, putting the moon on its own souped-up clock. It's not quite a time zone like those on Earth, but an entire frame of time reference for the moon. Because there's less gravity on the moon, time there moves a tad quicker — 58.7 microseconds every day — compared to Earth. So the White House on Tuesday instructed the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and other U.S.

agencies to work with international agencies to come up with a new moon-centric time reference system. 'An atomic clock on the moon will tick at a different rate than a clock on Earth,' said Kevin Coggins, NASA's top communications and navigation official. 'It makes sense that when you go to another body, like the moon or Mars, that each one gets its own heartbeat.' So everything on the moon will operate on the speeded-up moon time, Coggins said

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



WGAL / 🏆 331. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NASA Plans to Create Moon-Centric Time Reference SystemNASA wants to come up with an out-of-this-world way to keep track of time on the moon by creating a new moon-centric time reference system. Due to the lower gravity on the moon, time there moves slightly faster than on Earth. The White House has instructed NASA and other U.S agencies to collaborate with international agencies to develop this new system.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

The White House tells NASA to create a new time zone for the MoonWill Shanklin has been writing about gadgets, tech and their impact on humanity since 2011. Before joining Engadget, he spent five years creating and leading the mobile technology section for New Atlas. His work has also appeared on SlashGear, TechRadar, Digital Trends, AppleInsider, Android Central, HuffPost and others.

Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »

White House Tells NASA to Create Moon Time StandardThe White House Tuesday directed NASA to establish a unified standard of time for the moon and other celestial bodies, as the United States aims to set international norms in space amid a growing lunar race among nations and private companies.

Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »

Generative AI Can Create Just About Everything—But Will It Ever Create Jobs?I am a principal analyst of Futurum Research and CEO of The Futurum Group. I spend my time researching, analyzing and providing the world’s best and brightest companies with insights as to how digital transformation, disruption, innovation and the experience economy are changing how business is done.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Microsoft co-founder’s space venture plans to create three new rockets, including a spaceplaneAerospace venture Stratolaunch announced plans to develop a whole suite of rockets that will be able to launch from underneath the wings of the company’s massive six-engine plane. Three entirely new rockets are planned, including a reusable spaceplane that would bring cargo — and, eventually, people — to and from orbit.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Del Mar may create task force to monitor plans for railroad tunnelCity Council proposes appointment of seven-member panel to work with SANDAG on relocation of train tracks

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »