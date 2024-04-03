NASA Plans to Create Moon-Centric Time Reference System

NASA wants to come up with an out-of-this-world way to keep track of time on the moon by creating a new moon-centric time reference system. Due to the lower gravity on the moon, time there moves slightly faster than on Earth.

The White House has instructed NASA and other U.S agencies to collaborate with international agencies to develop this new system.

