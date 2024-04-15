NASA Partners with Naval Medical Research Unit and Johns Hopkins University to Study Space Motion Sickness

View of the Kraken capsule with the boarding access door opened. The 245,000 pounds of Kraken will be rotating at 123 degrees per second to achieve the 2.5Gx exposure for this study. NASA is partnering with the Naval Medical Research Unit – Dayton and Johns Hopkins University to examine space motion sickness . The study will take approximately 4-6 hours across two days; volunteers for the study will also wear a monitoring device for 24 hours.

Participation involves 60 minutes of 2.5Gx exposure in the Kraken Disorientation Research Device. Participants will then receive either the standard of care for motion sickness or the “StableEyes” intervention, a device developed at the Laboratory of Vestibular Neuroadaptation at Johns Hopkins University. Several pre‐ and post-assessments of vision and balance will be administered.

Participants can receive up to $250 in gift cards plus an additional $50 gift card for completing the study. Volunteers must have an off‐duty status or be on leave to receive compensation.Be between the ages of 21 and 60.Not have been exposed to centrifuge training in the past 72 hours.For more information, contact Darci GallimoreThis protocol and recruitment notice was reviewed and approved by the Johns Hopkins University IRB and sent on behalf of the investigators.

