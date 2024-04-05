NASA Officials to Speak at Space Symposium

NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy and Associate Administrator Jim Free are scheduled to speak at the Space Foundation’s 39th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Melroy will discuss NASA ’s approach to fostering the long-term sustainability of the space environment, while Free will moderate a panel on mission success at NASA .

The symposium will take place from April 9 to April 11.

NASA Space Symposium Pam Melroy Jim Free Sustainability Mission Success

