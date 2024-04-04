NASA Investigates Space Junk Crash Through Florida Home

NASA is investigating whether a piece of space junk re-entered Earth's atmosphere and came crashing through the roof and two stories of a Naples, Florida , home. On March 8, Alejandro Otero of Naples wrote to Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell on social media that a piece of space debris landed in his home. McDowell tracks Earth reentries on his website.Otero responded to McDowell's post about an International Space Station battery pallet re-entering Earth's atmosphere around March 8.

According to McDowell, the item was jettisoned from the space station in 2021. "Looks like one of those pieces missed Ft Myers and landed in my house in Naples. Tore through the roof and went thru 2 floors. Almost (hit) my son," Otero wrote, sharing photos of the item and the damage to his hom

NASA Space Junk Re-Entry Earth's Atmosphere Crash Florida Home

