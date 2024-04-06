NASA Engineer Charged with Six Sexual Assaults

Eric Sim, a NASA engineer, has been arrested and charged in connection with six sexual assaults . Texas officials are now seeking more possible survivors. Sim was arrested at the Johnson Space Center and charged in two assault cases from 2021. Since his arrest, four more women have come forward accusing Sim of sexual assaults that occurred between 2019 and 2022.

Officials believe Sim used his professional credentials to gain the trust of his victims, whom he met on various dating apps and websites

NASA Engineer Sexual Assaults Arrest Johnson Space Center Survivors Trust Dating Apps Websites

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



dallasnews / 🏆 18. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NASA engineer accused of being 'serial rapist', charged in six attacksMore charges have been filed against NASA engineer Eric Sim for sexual assault and Houston law enforcement are asking any potential victims to come forward.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

NASA Engineer Chris Lupo Receives 2024 Federal Engineer AwardThe National Society of Professional Engineers named Chris Lupo, deputy chief engineer of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, as the agency’s 2024 Federal

Source: NASA - 🏆 672. / 51 Read more »

Former NASA Engineer Accused of Multiple Sexual AssaultsInvestigators say there could be more victims of a former aerospace engineer accused of multiple sexual assaults. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg and Houston Police Department officials are set to talk about the case during a Wednesday press conference, calling 37-year-old Eric Sim a 'suspected serial sex predator.'

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

NASA engineer facing four new sexual assault chargesEric Sim was charged with two counts at the beginning of March, but now, records show four more women have come forward in different degrees of force non-consent, according to the DA's office.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

Six charged for smuggling goose and duck intestines from China: FedsA group of six people have been charged in connection to a scheme to smuggle thousands of pounds of raw goose and duck intestines from China to New York City.

Source: fox5ny - 🏆 587. / 51 Read more »

NASA Remembers Former NASA Johnson Director George W. S. AbbeyMarch 25, 2024

Source: NASA - 🏆 672. / 51 Read more »