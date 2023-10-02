NASA delays Psyche asteroid mission over spacecraft’s thrusters

FOX News correspondent Jonathan Serrie reports on the arrival in Utah of a capsule carrying asteroid samples on ‘Special Report.’The launch of the Psyche spacecraft was pushed back a week, with a new target date of Oct."The change allows the NASA team to complete verifications of the parameters used to control the Psyche spacecraft’s nitrogen cold gas thrusters," the post read.

"The change allows the NASA team to complete verifications of the parameters used to control the Psyche spacecraft’s nitrogen cold gas thrusters," the post read."These thrusters are used to point the vehicle in support of science, power, thermal and other demands, such as spacecraft orientation and momentum management."

The team said the parameters had to be adjusted due to warmer temperature predictions for the spacecraft’s thrusters. NASA said operating the thrusters within temperature limits is"essential" to their long-term health.

PSYCHE, THE GOLDMINE ASTEROID,' MAPPED IN GREATEST DETAIL YETsolar-electric propulsion and gravity-assisted maneuvering on its six-year journey to Psyche. There, it will spend about 26 months orbiting the asteroid to study the body. headtopics.com

NASA’s spacecraft will take a spiral path to the asteroid Psyche. It is expected to arrive at the asteroid about six years after its launch.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Cold Gas Thrusters Heat Up: NASA’s Psyche Mission Launch Pushed BackNASA and SpaceX postpone the Psyche mission launch to October 12 for further thruster parameter verification, with a launch window until October 25. Launch Rescheduled NASA and SpaceX have pushed back the Falcon Heavy launch of the Psyche mission from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center. Th

This Week @NASA: Asteroid Sample Capsule Lands on Earth, Record Ride in Space, Artemis II MissionNASA’s first asteroid sample return mission is back on Earth... A record ride in space for a NASA astronaut... And NASA’s Artemis II mission is making prelaunch progress... A few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA! https://youtu.be/ct1Y0B1wm3c NASA’s First Asteroid Sam

The Economist to launch Space Economy Summit on Oct. 11-12'Space is everyone's business.'

Space Exploration Is Changing. Is NASA Ready?A dramatic lawsuit holds a warning for the future of space exploration.

Santa Anita horse racing consensus picks for Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023The consensus box of Santa Anita horse racing picks comes from handicappers Bob Mieszerski, Art Wilson, Terry Turrell and Eddie Wilson. Here are the picks for thoroughbred races on Sunday, Oct. 1, …

Student loan payments to resume Oct. 1 after pandemic pauseMillions of Americans must start repaying their federal student loans again in October, with monthly payments averaging hundreds of dollars.

FOX News correspondent Jonathan Serrie reports on the arrival in Utah of a capsule carrying asteroid samples on ‘Special Report.’The launch of the Psyche spacecraft was pushed back a week, with a new target date of Oct. 12 at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida,

"The change allows the NASA team to complete verifications of the parameters used to control the Psyche spacecraft’s nitrogen cold gas thrusters," the post read."These thrusters are used to point the vehicle in support of science, power, thermal and other demands, such as spacecraft orientation and momentum management."

The team said the parameters had to be adjusted due to warmer temperature predictions for the spacecraft’s thrusters. NASA said operating the thrusters within temperature limits is"essential" to their long-term health.

PSYCHE, THE GOLDMINE ASTEROID,' MAPPED IN GREATEST DETAIL YETsolar-electric propulsion and gravity-assisted maneuvering on its six-year journey to Psyche. There, it will spend about 26 months orbiting the asteroid to study the body.

NASA’s spacecraft will take a spiral path to the asteroid Psyche. It is expected to arrive at the asteroid about six years after its launch."These missions take so many people and so much meticulous, rigorous, personally driven work," Lindy Elkins-Tanton, principal investigator for Psyche at Arizona State University, said in a NASA post last month."I am ready to be ecstatic. We all are, but we are not ecstatic yet. Let’s launch and establish communications – then we can scream, jump and hug each other!"

ASTEROID DISCOVERED 170 YEARS AGO COULD BE WORTH $10,000 QUADRILLION

The asteroid Psyche, depicted in an illustration created in March 2021, lies in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.large quantities of iron and nickel

on its surface. Scientists refer to it as a metal, or m-type, asteroid. These are the rarest types of asteroids, making up about 8% of all asteroids in the known universe. because it is roughly 140 miles in diameter. It’s sometimes referred to as 16 Psyche because it was the 16th minor planet discovered and thought to be the core of an early planet.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz contributed to this report.