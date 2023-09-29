NASA astronaut Frank Rubio breaks spaceflight record

Frank Rubio, who was born in Los Angeles, joined NASA in 2017. He is the first astronaut of Salvadoran descent to travel to low-Earth orbit. NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, along with two Russian cosmonauts, has returned to Earth after being stuck in space for over a year.record for the longest consecutive time in space as a NASA astronaut, but the new honor was not intentional.

His original mission was meant to last six months, but a coolant leak in the Russian Soyuz spacecraft was detected after it was docked at the space station. Without the coolant, the capsule could overheat, and that ultimately lengthened the stay while a replacement was sent.

‘A Million Miles Away’ shares the true story of NASA flight engineer José Hernández. Hernández was rejected by the NASA astronaut training program 11 times before being selected at the age of 41 in 2004.Advertisement headtopics.com

The replacement capsule reached the trio two weeks ago. After 371 days in space, Rubio, alongside Russia’s Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, landed Wednesday morning in a remote area of Kazakhstan. Rubio, who was born in Los Angeles, joined NASA in 2017. He is the first astronaut of Salvadoran descent to travel to low-Earth orbit.NASA

Read more:

latimes »

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio lands on Earth after being stuck in space for a yearWhat should have been a 180-day mission turned into a 371-day stay aboard the International Space Station.

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio lands on Earth after being stuck in space for a yearWhat should have been a 180-day mission turned into a 371-day stay aboard the International Space Station.

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio lands on Earth after being stuck in space for a yearWhat should have been a 180-day mission turned into a 371-day stay aboard the International Space Station.

Scientific Highlights of NASA Astronaut Frank Rubio’s Year in SpaceNASA astronaut Frank Rubio is set to return to Earth this fall after setting the record for the longest single spaceflight by a U.S. astronaut.

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio back on Earth after record spaceflightNASA astronaut Frank Rubio will see his family in person for the first time in more than a year, after his unexpectedly lengthy time in space ended.

How astronaut Frank Rubio's record-breaking year in space may have impacted his bodyAs NASA astronaut Frank Rubio returns home after 371 days spent in space, an expert discusses the physical and psychological changes to the human body in space.

Print

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, along with two Russian cosmonauts, has returned to Earth after being stuck in space for over a year.record

for the longest consecutive time in space as a NASA astronaut, but the new honor was not intentional.

His original mission was meant to last six months, but a coolant leak in the Russian Soyuz spacecraft was detected after it was docked at the space station. Without the coolant, the capsule could overheat, and that ultimately lengthened the stay while a replacement was sent.

‘A Million Miles Away’ shares the true story of NASA flight engineer José Hernández. Hernández was rejected by the NASA astronaut training program 11 times before being selected at the age of 41 in 2004.Advertisement

The replacement capsule reached the trio two weeks ago.

After 371 days in space, Rubio, alongside Russia’s Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, landed Wednesday morning in a remote area of Kazakhstan.

Rubio, who was born in Los Angeles, joined NASA in 2017. He is the first astronaut of Salvadoran descent to travel to low-Earth orbit.NASA

, Rubio traveled 157.4 million miles and orbited the Earth 5,963 times.

Before joining the space program, Rubio was a board-certified family physician and flight surgeon and a special forces Army officer and Blackhawk helicopter pilot who flew combat missions in Bosnia, Afghanistan and Iraq. This was his first mission in space.

Sen. Bob Menendez has resisted calls for his resignation after being indicted on bribery charges, suggesting he is being targeted because of his Latino heritage.Before his return to Earth, Rubio told reporters that he would have turned down the mission if he had known of the timeline in advance, citing missing important family milestones. Still, he said he felt honored and is looking forward to regaining his sense of balance and strength that was affected by prolonged microgravity.When Rubio landed, it was reported that he smiled and said, “It’s good to be home.”