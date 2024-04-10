NASA Advises Against Using Phone to Record Solar Eclipse

Answering a musing by the one and only Marques Brownlee, NASA advised against using a phone to record the total's reasoning was that the phone's tiny sensor could very well be damaged by pointing it directly at the sun, just like our retinas would without special eclipse glasses that filter out the harmful rays.

NASA, however, had a few suggestions how to safely watch the eclipse or take pictures of it with your trusty handset that's always in your hand or pocket: We asked our @NASAHQPhoto team, and the answer is yes, the phone sensor could be damaged just like any other image sensor if it’s pointed directly at the Sun. This is especially true if you’re using any sort of magnifying lens attachment on the phone. You would need to utilize the proper filters just like on any other camera. The best practice would be to hold a pair of eclipse glasses in front of your phone’s lenses when photographing the Sun at any point other than totality. This is not the first time that NASA is entertaining the thought of people using their cell phones to record celestial events. It even maintains a wholeWhile dishing out exposure advice, NASA warns people to lower their expectations about the results that would come out, no matter how advanced phone cameras are now. Instead, it suggests that they take photos of the people's reactions to the total solar eclipse, or of the dusky landscape that forms in daytim

NASA Phone Record Solar Eclipse Sensor Filters Eclipse Glasses Photography Expectations

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PhoneArena / 🏆 322. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

California offers free fentanyl test strips for 'safe' drug use, advises 'never using alone'The state made a radical move to offer free fentanyl test strips for a limited time to curb overdoses.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

NASA Langley Team to Study Weather During Eclipse Using Uncrewed VehiclesA six-person team of researchers from NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, will travel to Fort Drum, N.Y., to study changes in the Sun’s

Source: NASA - 🏆 672. / 51 Read more »

YouTube Warns OpenAI Against Using Videos for AI TrainingYouTube CEO Neal Mohan has warned OpenAI that using videos from its platform to train the AI video generator Sora would violate the platform's terms of service.

Source: petapixel - 🏆 527. / 51 Read more »

FDA Warns Consumers Against Using Some Topical AnalgesicsThe warning applies to unapproved products illegally marketed for topical use to relieve pain before, during, or after cosmetic procedures.

Source: Medscape - 🏆 386. / 55 Read more »

How to bet against Nvidia using options if this is the top of the AI rallyWe'll review a bearish options set-up that wins if the semiconductor sector pulls back from highs.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Backlash against Momofuku for demanding small businesses stop using 'chili crunch'Momofuku and its founder David Chang have faced backlash after serving cease and desist orders to small businesses using the terms 'chili crunch' or 'chile crunch'. The trademark dispute has sparked outrage and calls for boycotts.

Source: bonappetit - 🏆 482. / 51 Read more »