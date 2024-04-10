NASA Advises Against Using Phone to Record Solar Eclipse

Answering a musing by the one and only Marques Brownlee, NASA advised against using a phone to record the total's reasoning was that the phone's tiny sensor could very well be damaged by pointing it directly at the sun, just like our retinas would without special eclipse glasses that filter out the harmful rays.
NASA, however, had a few suggestions how to safely watch the eclipse or take pictures of it with your trusty handset that's always in your hand or pocket: We asked our @NASAHQPhoto team, and the answer is yes, the phone sensor could be damaged just like any other image sensor if it’s pointed directly at the Sun. This is especially true if you’re using any sort of magnifying lens attachment on the phone. You would need to utilize the proper filters just like on any other camera. The best practice would be to hold a pair of eclipse glasses in front of your phone’s lenses when photographing the Sun at any point other than totality. This is not the first time that NASA is entertaining the thought of people using their cell phones to record celestial events. It even maintains a wholeWhile dishing out exposure advice, NASA warns people to lower their expectations about the results that would come out, no matter how advanced phone cameras are now. Instead, it suggests that they take photos of the people's reactions to the total solar eclipse, or of the dusky landscape that forms in daytim
