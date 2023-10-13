Naruto Shippuden Season 12: Watch & Stream via Crunchyroll

is the twelfth chapter in the beloved continuation of the Naruto series. The mysterious man, claiming to be Madara Uchiha, has announced the commencement of the Fourth Great Ninja War. While all the villages prepare to face an unknown enemy, Naruto attempts to gain control over the Nine-Tails residing inside him.
Here’s how you can watch and stream Naruto Shippuden Season 12 via streaming services such as Crunchyroll.Yes, Naruto Shippuden Season 12 is available to watch via streaming on Crunchyroll. With the Fourth Great Ninja War raging on in full flow, Naruto is tasked with unlocking a superlative source of power – the Nine-Tails. However, the Nine-Tailed Fox is not as friendly as one would hope, and Naruto seeks Killer Bee’s help in obtaining control over the ferocious beast.
The majority of the voice cast from the previous seasons reprise their roles, with Junko Takeuchi portraying the titular ninja hero once again. She is joined by Chie Nakamura, Noriaki Sugiyama, Kazuhiko Inoue, Satoshi Hino, Akira Ishida, Koichi Tochika, and Hideo Ishikawa, among others.Naruto Shippuden Season 12 is available to watch on Crunchyroll.
The Mega Fan plan offers the same service but also lets users stream on up to four devices at a time, allows offline viewing, and provides a $15 discount off $100+ purchases in the Crunchyroll Store every three months.
The Ultimate Fan plan offers all of the above on up to six devices at once, $25 off Crunchyroll Store purchases over $100 every three months, free shipping on all purchases, and an exclusive "swag bag" after 12 months of subscribing."After 2 and a half years, Naruto finally returns to his village of Konoha and sets about putting his ambitions to work.
