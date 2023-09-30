Naruto's Biggest Tragedies Happened Because Of One Unexpected Ninja

A surprising Konoha leader caused many tragedies. The Third Hokage is one of the most revered and respected leaders in all of Naruto's history, retiring to allow Naruto's father Minato to become the Fourth Hokage, and once again leading the people of Konoha after the tragic death of Minato.

However, because of Sarutobi's inaction, naive trust in those around him, and lack of transparency, the Third Hokage allowed a small group of corrupt individuals to control the future of Konoha, which led to many of the worst events in Naruto history.

The Third Hokage Put His Trust In The Wrong People Every Hokage appoints a group of wise advisors to the Konoha Council, or Konoha Go-Ikenban, to support the village's leader in making tough but necessary decisions during both peace and wartime. The Third Hokage appointed three people to the Council who all worked under the Second Hokage, a man whom Sarutobi greatly respected. These three leaders - Homura Mitokado, Danzo Shimura, and Koharu Utatane - are all brilliant strategists and politicians, but it became clear over the course of Naruto that their Draconian views on punishment and lack of compassion made them terrible leaders who were easily corrupted, leading Sarutobi astray time and time again.

Read more:

screenrant »

Naruto Shippuden Filler List: Episodes & Arcs You Can SkipA guide on the Naruto Shippuden filler list which includes the episodes and arcs from the anime that you can safely skip.

OPINION: Dumb Money and what actually happened with GameStop, explainedThis is the type of simple story I’d love to be able to tell about GameStop: In early 2021, a ragtag group of everyday traders, led by a Massach...

People Who've Been Put Under Anesthesia Are Sharing The Freakiest Things That Happened'I woke up in the middle of a neurologist trying to clip an aneurysm in my brain. I reached my hand up, grabbed the surgeon's hand, and said, 'You're hurting me.' Several staff, including the anesthesiologist, screamed. The doctor asked me where the pain was and then practically shouted at the anaesthesiologist to 'get her under.' Afterward, the anaesthesiologist came to apologize.'

OPINION: What happened to the ‘public’ in public safety?Not only is body camera implementation long overdue, but the process continues to lack transparency that the public deserves and demands.

I Didn't Was My Face for Six Months—Here's What HappenedDermatologists and skin experts weigh in.

Hayden, who ended up with Harper's helmet, hilariously describes how it all happened10-year-old Hayden Dorfman might have been the luckiest kid in the ballpark after getting Bryce Harper’s helmet. He might even have a future in comedy after describing how he ended up with it.