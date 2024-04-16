Narcotics Seizures Continue at Eagle Pass Border Crossing

EAGLE PASS , Texas — As migrant crossings remain low in the once busiest crossing point in Eagle Pass , the movement of narcotics across the border continues in full swing. The seizures of methamphetamine by Customs and Border Protection continue at the ports of entry in the small town — even as federal courts sentence offenders to decades in prison for the offense.
The source says the stiff penalties being meted out in federal courts send a message, but the news is not getting out like it should. The source tells Breitbart Texas that the CDN and other cartels rely on a steady supply of uniformed drivers and mules to transport the narcotics across the border. The drivers appear unaware of how seriously the offense is considered by the federal courts in the area.
In late March, CBP officers at the nearby Eagle Pass Bridge One Port of Entry interdicted a single smuggling load of methamphetamine with a street value of more than $1.1 million. The cartel smugglers appear to be undeterred by the recent sentencing of offenders prosecuted for the same offense in the nearby U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in Del Rio. Just days before the latest seizure, two defendants convicted of smuggling methamphetamine in Eagle Pass were sentenced to 18 and 15 years in federal prison.
Gomez-Sanchez was initially arrested after attempting to escape back into Mexico at the Eagle Pass Bridge One Port of Entry in March 2021. He was found to be smuggling 64 grams of methamphetamine across the border. As he attempted to escape, the vehicle driven by Gomez-Sanchez slammed into a parked CBP vehicle with two officers still inside. Both officers sustained injuries during the incident but survived.
