NARCAN: CM, DOHMH battle opioid crisis one community class at a time

New York City’s opioid crisis has hit a decidedly concerning spike in recent years and an overall increase in racial inequities when it comes to overdose deaths. To combat this, the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH) has deployed community health workers to educate hotspot communities and youth about administering narcan, or naloxone, in case of overdose emergencies.

Opioids are defined by the state health department as prescription opioid pain relievers. This includes hydrocodone, oxycodone, fentanyl and morphine, as well as illegal opioids like heroin, fentanyl, and opium. The incredibly potent opioid fentanyl was found in 80% of those drug overdose deaths in 2021. Rates of overdose death were still highest among Black New Yorkers and Bronx residents in 2021, per city data.

Councilmember Sandy Nurse collaborated with DOHMH health community workers Moya Dewar and Jermaine Walker to teach a free narcan community training to residents at a local store in Brooklyn this past Saturday.

“I’m very committed to making sure that as many people understand how to use narcan and how to support people who might be going through something that’s potentially life threatening,” said Nurse.to distribute naloxone kits in businesses and nightclubs, lead trainings in overdose reversals, give out over 32,000 fentanyl test strips, launch a drug-checking pilot program, and set up four public health vending machines in the city to support low-barrier access to naloxone and other health supplies.

United States Headlines Read more: NYAMNEWS »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ACTIONNEWSJAX: Narcan could soon make its way into your child’s classroomWith the rise in the number of opioid deaths, nationally, among children, there’s a call for Narcan to be a ‘norm’ in many of our everyday spaces.

Source: ActionNewsJax | Read more ⮕

GOTHAMIST: At least 26K NYC residents still waiting for ‘life and death’ public benefits, despite improvementsAt least 26K NYC residents still waiting for ‘life and death’ public benefits, despite improvements

Source: Gothamist | Read more ⮕

NYPOST: NYC's best costumes stir up a fright at the 50th annual Village Halloween ParadeSpooky scenes from NYC's 50th annual Halloween Parade.

Source: nypost | Read more ⮕

GOTHAMIST: Jupiter, its 4 moons, 2 meteor showers and more wonders in NYC skies this NovemberJupiter, its 4 moons, 2 meteor showers and more wonders in NYC skies this month

Source: Gothamist | Read more ⮕

NYPOST: Migrants are behind boom in Queens red-light district, Adams saysNYC sex workers rampant in open-air prostitution market amid lax enforcement

Source: nypost | Read more ⮕

GOTHAMIST: Migrant surge fuels record number of homeless NYC studentsMigrant surge fuels record number of homeless NYC students

Source: Gothamist | Read more ⮕