Napoli hopes to leave off-the-field issues behind going into tricky matches against Lecce and Madrid

Napoli has gone through a testing few days off the field and is now expecting a difficult week on it. Napoli later deleted that video but Osimhen has also deleted almost all images of himself in a Napoli jersey from his own social media accounts.

Osimhen also reacted angrily toward coach Rudi Garcia when he was substituted shortly before the end of the Bologna match, which finished in a 0-0 draw. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had also been upset when he was taken off earlier. Both decisions were jeered by the Napoli fans.

But the tension seems to have eased after Napoli bounced back with a 4-1 victory over Udinese on Wednesday — with both Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia getting on the scoresheet to help the team end a three-match winless run in Serie A.

“We’ve reset the clock,” Garcia said after the victory. “We were all very frustrated at Bologna because we hadn’t won, then we cleared the air and everything’s back to normal in the sporting sense. “Then there were also other awkward situations to manage, but no one wanted to do any harm: neither the person in charge of the TikTok account nor Victor on his social media channels. They’re instinctive reactions, they should be understood.

Read more:

AP »

Milik scrambles in Juventus' winner for 1-0 victory over previously unbeaten Lecce in Serie AArkadiusz Milik has scored for Juventus to beat Lecce 1-0 and deal the visitors their first Serie A loss of the season.

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen angered after his club posts a mocking video onlineNapoli forward Victor Osimhen has deleted almost all pictures of himself in the team’s shirt from his social media accounts after the soccer club posted a mocking video of him online.

Palacio, Madrid, Spain Weather ForecastPalacio, Madrid, Spain Weather Forecast, with current conditions, wind, air quality, and what to expect for the next 3 days.

Real Madrid's Guler suffers new injury blowReal Madrid's close-season signing Arda Guler has sustained a thigh injury, the LaLiga club said on Tuesday, in another setback for the midfielder that will further delay his debut for the team.

Las Palmas vs. Real Madrid FREE LIVE STREAM (9/27/23): Watch La Liga onlineLas Palmas faces Real Madrid in a La Liga match on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 (9/27/23) at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Spanish police raid soccer federation as part of probe into Barcelona’s payments to referee official

Napoli later deleted that video but Osimhen has also deleted almost all images of himself in a Napoli jersey from his own social media accounts.

Osimhen also reacted angrily toward coach Rudi Garcia when he was substituted shortly before the end of the Bologna match, which finished in a 0-0 draw. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had also been upset when he was taken off earlier. Both decisions were jeered by the Napoli fans.

But the tension seems to have eased after Napoli bounced back with a 4-1 victory over Udinese on Wednesday — with both Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia getting on the scoresheet to help the team end a three-match winless run in Serie A.

“We’ve reset the clock,” Garcia said after the victory. “We were all very frustrated at Bologna because we hadn’t won, then we cleared the air and everything’s back to normal in the sporting sense.

“Then there were also other awkward situations to manage, but no one wanted to do any harm: neither the person in charge of the TikTok account nor Victor on his social media channels. They’re instinctive reactions, they should be understood. He gives everything for this jersey and he is doing so this year too.”

It was always going to be tough to come in as a replacement for title-winning coach Luciano Spalletti but, with Napoli looking a shadow of the team that dominated Serie A last season, the fans are already starting to turn on Garcia.

“I’ve been doing this job for almost 30 years,” the French coach said. “At the beginning I said the work was 80% on the field and 20% everything else around it. But for a while now everything’s changed, the percentages have been reversed.

“But it’s all part of the job: if you don’t like it, you need to do a different profession. But don’t worry about me, I’ve got a bit of experience in these situations.”

Before the season started, Napoli would have looked at Saturday’s match at Lecce as a very winnable one. Lecce finished just five points above the relegation zone last season, while Napoli stormed to the Serie A title.

But Lecce has had an impressive start to the campaign and only had its first loss on Tuesday, at Juventus.

Napoli and Lecce go into the match at Stadio Via del Mare level on points, four behind early leaders Inter Milan and AC Milan.

Napoli will be further boosted by Kvaratskhelia having ended his goal drought. The Georgia winger was a revelation last season and was named Serie A player of the year but hadn’t scored since March before his goal against Udinese, when he also hit the woodwork twice.

“I’d missed scoring but in soccer and in sport moments like this happen,” the 22-year-old Kvaratskhelia said. “We can all be a bit nervous when you don’t score for six months, but I’m back and I’m happy.

“We need to continue like this. We all talked, we said that it was important to get back to winning and it was important to get back to playing like this. We need to do our best, we have good players, it doesn’t matter who scores.”https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.