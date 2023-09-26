Napoleon Images Show Joaquin Phoenix’s Army Invade Russia In Ridley Scott’s New Epic

Moscow is set ablaze.

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. New images from Ridley Scott's Napoleon have been released, teasing the conquerer's fiery invasion of Russia. Starring Joaquin Phoenix in the title role, the upcoming film is set to explore the life and military career of Napoleon Bonaparte, the notorious commander who rose to power in France in the 18th century. The Apple TV movie, which also stars Vanessa Kirby, marks Scott's return to directing after House of Gucci in 2021.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Now, ahead of the Napoleon release date, EW has shared a new batch of images from the movie, revealing more of the dictator's Russian campaign. Check out the new images below:Source: EW

Read more:

screenrant »

Ridley Scott filmed 'Napoleon' like a general: 'I plan it like a battle'Director Ridley Scott compares his filming strategy for 'Napoleon' to that of a general, as exclusive new photos showcase Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role watching Moscow burn.

Getty Images Plunges Into the Generative AI PoolStock-photo giant Getty Images has partnered with Nvidia to build an image generator. Just like with other tools of its ilk, questions remain about who should get credit for the pictures it dreams up.

The Playful and Provocative Images of “Christian Tourism”The jarring juxtapositions of Jamie Lee Taete’s collection showcase the sometimes fine line between gimmickry and genuine belief.

Getty Images Debuts Generative AI Solution For Copyright-Safe Image GenerationGetty is embracing the future with generative AI. Getty Images announced the launch of a new generative AI tool called “Generative AI by Getty Images,” allowing customers to create and download AI-generated images for commercial use.

Bob's Burgers Season 14 Episode 1 Images; Favorite Belcher AdventuresReturning on October 1st, FOX's Bob's Burgers fans are in for a Western-themed Season 14 opener - with images released for the show's return.