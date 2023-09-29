Naperville Police Arrests

Roundup of recent arrests made by the Naperville Police Department. A 19-year-old man from Westchester was arrested on a warrant and on a charge of failure to notify damage/unattended vehicle at 12:20 p.m. Sept. 24 at the police station, 1350 Aurora Ave.

A 27-year-old man from Rockford was arrested on charges of driving on a suspended/revoked license, driving without insurance and new owner failure to secure registration at 9:25 p.m. Sept. 24 at Royal St. George Drive and West Ogden Avenue.

A 26-year-old woman from Yorkville was arrested as a fugitive from justice at 8:46 a.m. Sept. 25 in the 2400 block of Oneida Lane. A 33-year-old man from Bellwood was arrested on a warrant at 1:03 p.m. Sept. 25 at the police station, 1350 Aurora Ave.

A 32-year-old man from Crete was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice at 3:12 p.m. Sept. 25 at Cheyenne Drive and 95th Street. A 28-year-old man from Glendale Heights was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct at 5:33 p.m. Sept. 26 at the police station, 1350 Aurora Ave. headtopics.com

A 30-year-old man from Joliet was arrested on charges of not wearing a seat belt, illegal possession/transportation of liquor by a driver and resisting a peace officer at 10:13 p.m.

Read more:

chicagotribune »

Naperville Police ArrestsRoundup of recent arrests made by the Naperville Police Department.

Volleyball: Naperville Central upsets Naperville NorthSarah Butler and Makenna Devick lead Naperville Central to its first win against Naperville North in four years.

Naperville News Digest: Illinois Solar Tour features four Naperville homes; theater hosting auditions for ‘Beauty and the Beast’; ALMAS hosting Latino discussion: ‘We are Naperville’Roundup of small news items for the Naperville area.

Cleveland police, state troopers make 43 more arrests, seize guns and drugsCleveland police, troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and other law enforcement officers made 43 felony arrests in Cleveland last week.

Police make arrests in connection with South Seattle home invasionsSeattle Police (SPD) announced several arrests Wednesday that were in connection with a string of 14 armed robberies in South Seattle.

Seattle police make arrests in south Seattle robbery casesFive people were arrested for more than a dozen robberies that had been reported since June.

ExpandThe following items were taken from Naperville police reports and press releases. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt:

A 19-year-old man from Westchester was arrested on a warrant and on a charge of failure to notify damage/unattended vehicle at 12:20 p.m. Sept. 24 at the police station, 1350 Aurora Ave.

A 27-year-old man from Rockford was arrested on charges of driving on a suspended/revoked license, driving without insurance and new owner failure to secure registration at 9:25 p.m. Sept. 24 at Royal St. George Drive and West Ogden Avenue.

A 26-year-old woman from Yorkville was arrested as a fugitive from justice at 8:46 a.m. Sept. 25 in the 2400 block of Oneida Lane.

A 33-year-old man from Bellwood was arrested on a warrant at 1:03 p.m. Sept. 25 at the police station, 1350 Aurora Ave.

A 32-year-old man from Crete was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice at 3:12 p.m. Sept. 25 at Cheyenne Drive and 95th Street.

A 28-year-old man from Glendale Heights was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct at 5:33 p.m. Sept. 26 at the police station, 1350 Aurora Ave.

A 30-year-old man from Joliet was arrested on charges of not wearing a seat belt, illegal possession/transportation of liquor by a driver and resisting a peace officer at 10:13 p.m. Sept. 26 in the 1500 block of Aurora Avenue.

A 34-year-old man from Chicago was arrested on charges of parole violation, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and armed habitual criminal at 11:36 p.m. Sept. 26 in the 3200 block of Odyssey Court.