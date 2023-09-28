Naperville, Fox Valley Halloween events

Here are some Halloween events in Napeville and the Fox Valley. An attendee at a previous Howlin’ at the Moon event at the Naper Settlement shows off his costume.Guests at two of Naperville’s popular Halloween events this October will get to see a giant werewolf.

A 15-foot werewolf art installation that was created by artists Paul Kuhn and Luke Salvesen will be displayed at Naper Settlement’s All Hallows Eve Oct. 20-21 and Howlin’ at the Moon Oct. 27-28.Kuhn, of Naperville, owner of Twelve Limbs Art Studio, is known for his larger-than-life art installations, like his “Ladder of Light” firefighter memorial and “Tragedy to Triumph” railroad memorial.

The werewolf sculpture will become a permanent art installation at both All Hallows Eve and Howlin’ at the Moon at Naper Settlement.These are just a couple of events to get your heart racing this October. There are plenty of thrills and chills to be had. And while you can’t do everything, there are enough activities happening in and around the western suburbs for all to enjoy.

Here are some Halloween events. Make sure you call or check the website or social media for rules, coupons and any questions you might have.Two Brothers Roundhouse Ghost Tour and Investigation:

6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in October, plus Nov. 7. 205 N. Broadway. Tickets: $20. 833-446-7813;