Naomi Campbell’s Museum Exhibition Is Coming Soon: What to Know

The 53-year-old supermodel’s groundbreaking career will be explored via a new exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. Titled Naomi, the display is a “first of its kind” presentation that highlights Campbell’s “creative collaborations, activism and far-reaching cultural impact” through clothes, per the museum’s website.

Curator Sonnet Stanfill opened up about the exhibition to Vogue last week, explaining, “For me as a fashion historian, what is so fascinating is the way that her 40-year career intersects with the best of fashion. We’re telling the story of a career through clothes — clothes that are extraordinary.

Most recently, Campbell strutted her stuff on Torisheju’s spring/summer 2024 runway during Paris Fashion Week on October 3. A few days prior, she commanded attention in a plunging silver creation on the Alexander McQueen catwalk after gliding down the aisle of the Coperni preview on September 29. headtopics.com

“I would put my hands out many times on New York City streets, and the taxis would fly by,” Campbell shared. “Then Christy would put out the hand and they would stop. The guy would be like, ‘I don’t want to go to Brooklyn,’ and I’m like, ‘I’m not going to Brooklyn.

“Naomi wasn’t always booked to do the shows,” Evangelista shared. “I didn’t understand. Naomi, I thought, was more beautiful, had a much more rocking body than I did and a better strut. like, ‘Why aren’t they booking her?’ I said to them, ‘If you don’t book her, you don’t get me. headtopics.com

