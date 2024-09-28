Naomi Campbell Banned From Being Charity Trustee After 'Fashion for Relief' Probe

Naomi Campbell delivers a speech after being awarded with the medal of "Chevalier de l'Ordres des Arts et des Lettres", by French Culture Minister Rachida Dati, right, at the Culture ministry, in Paris, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024.

For example, it said that thousands of pounds worth of charity funds were used to pay for a luxury hotel stay in Cannes, France, for Campbell as well as spa treatments, room service and even cigarettes. The regulator sought explanations from the trustees but said no evidence was provided to back up their explanation that hotel costs were typically covered by a donor to the charity, therefore not costing the charity.

The commission, which registers and registers and regulates charities in England and Wales, also found that fellow trustee Bianka Hellmich received around 290,000 pounds of unauthorized funds for consultancy services, which was in breach of the charity's constitution. She has been disqualified as a trustee for nine years. The other trustee, Veronica Chou, was barred for four years.

