Nancy Pelosi skips vote on motion to vacate McCarthy from speakership

A spokesman for the former speaker said Pelosi was"saddened" to miss the vote but was honoring Feinstein's legacy."The Speaker of the House is chosen by the Majority Party," Pelosi said in a post to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The move comes less than a week after Feinstein died at the age of 90. Feinstein was the oldest member of Congress at the time of her death, and interim Sen. Laphonza Butler (D-CA) was selected to take her place. Butler will be able to run for a full term in 2024, but she has not indicated if she will do so at this time.The deadline for filing for the California Senate race is on Dec.

Pelosi will remain in California for a"few days," but no timeline has been released for her return to Capitol Hill.

