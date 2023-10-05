The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Speaking to the judge, Marks said that among other things, she and Santos had submitted bogus campaign finance reports falsely saying he had loaned his campaign $500,000 even though in reality he didn’t have that kind of money and the loan didn’t exist.

“If we get a subpoena we’ll do the right thing,” said the attorney, Ray Perini. He said Santos had “mentally seduced,” his client. Any such testimony could be a severe blow to the congressman, who faces separate charges that he embezzled money from his campaign, lied in financial disclosures submitted to Congress and received unemployment funds when he wasn’t eligible. headtopics.com

Marks resigned as Santos’ treasurer amid growing questions about his campaign finances and revelations that the Republican had fabricated much of his life story. The investigation of Santos, a first-term congressman, has also engulfed Marks, a key behind-the-scenes figure in Long Island Republican politics who built a business as a treasurer and consultant to dozens of local, state and federal candidates.

Read more:

AP »

Nancy Marks, George Santos' former campaign treasurer, to plead guilty to federal chargesSantos himself has been charged with fraud and money laundering.

Nancy Marks, George Santos' ex-campaign treasurer, pleads guilty to conspiracy chargeThe ex-campaign treasurer for U.S. Rep. George Santos pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiring to defraud the U.S. government and implicated the indicted New York Republican in court with submitting bogus campaign finance reports.

George Santos’ Former Campaign Treasurer Nancy Marks Pleads GuiltyNancy Marks resigned eight months ago amid allegations of a range of financial irregularities.

George Santos’s campaign bookkeeper to plead guilty in N.Y. federal courtRep. George Santos’s former bookkeeper, Nancy Marks, is expected to plead guilty in federal court to unspecified charges connected to the case against Santos.

George Santos\u0027 ex-campaign treasurer Nancy Marks likely to plead guilty. Here\u0027s what we know so farMarks signed off on Santos\u0027 expenses related to the 2022 election, which included this unusual spending pattern: 37 charges of $199.99, one cent below the threshold that requires an invoice or receipt.

Rep. George Santos\u0027 former campaign treasurer Nancy Marks to plead guilty to a felony, prosecutors sayNancy Marks resigned from the congressman\u0027s team back in January.