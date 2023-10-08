Nancy Mace Ridiculed for Response to Jim Jordan Allegations Question

Representative Nancy Mace faced ridicule online on Sunday about her response to questions regarding past allegations of Ohio Representative Jim Jordan's knowledge about sexual abuse that occurred years ago on the Ohio State University (OSU) wrestling team when he was an assistant coach as he runs for the House speakership.

'Newsweek has reached out to Jordan, Mace, and It's On Us, an advocacy organization combating campus sexual assault for further comment.Meanwhile, Mace's response sparked criticism on social media, with many taking to X, formerly Twitter, to call her out for allegedly denying having any knowledge about OSU and Jordan.

Read more:

Newsweek »

Nancy Mace says she supports Jim Jordan for House speaker'I am going to be supporting Jim Jordan for speaker,' Rep. Nancy Mace said after voting to oust former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from the role.

Rep. Nancy Mace says she will support Jim Jordan for House speakerRep. Nancy Mace, one of the eight Republicans who voted to remove Kevin McCarthy as House speaker, tells 'Face the Nation' that she will support Rep. Jim Jordan in the race to become the next speaker.

Nancy Mace endorses Jim Jordan as speaker after voting to oust McCarthyRachel Schilke is a breaking news reporter at the Washington Examiner. Originally from Frankfort, Illinois, she graduated from the University of Iowa in May 2022 and served as a managing editor at the Daily Iowan with a focus on crime and courts and local government. Follow her on X: rachel_schilke.

Nancy Mace Wants Jim Jordan as Speaker Despite Claims He Ignored Abuse“I don’t know anything, and I can’t speak to that,” the Republican congresswoman said when pressed on how the allegations against Jordan square with her professed support fo…

Supreme Court's second week heats up with Nancy Mace gerrymandering caseKaelan Deese is a Supreme Court reporter for the Washington Examiner covering the latest happenings at the nation's highest court and the legal issues surrounding Second Amendment rights, abortion, an

After McCarthy's ouster, Republicans discover the ‘dark’ side of Nancy MaceJa'han Jones is The ReidOut Blog writer. He's a futurist and multimedia producer focused on culture and politics. His previous projects include 'Black Hair Defined' and the 'Black Obituary Project.'