Nancy Mace keeps getting tripped up by details she ought to know

As Rep. Nancy Mace continues to overhaul her political reputation on Capitol Hill, making the transition from a perceived “moderate” to a more reliably conservative partisan, the South Carolina Republican has been especially eager to target President Joe Biden with unfounded corruption allegations.

” This wasn’t a great moment for the GOP congresswoman, but she was nevertheless invited onto CBS News’ “Face the Nation” a week later, sharing her perspective on why she voted to oust former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and throwing her support behind far-right Rep. Jim Jordan as McCarthy’s possible successor.

Read more:

MSNBC »

Supreme Court's second week heats up with Nancy Mace gerrymandering caseKaelan Deese is a Supreme Court reporter for the Washington Examiner covering the latest happenings at the nation's highest court and the legal issues surrounding Second Amendment rights, abortion, an

Nancy Mace says she supports Jim Jordan for House speaker'I am going to be supporting Jim Jordan for speaker,' Rep. Nancy Mace said after voting to oust former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from the role.

Rep. Nancy Mace says she will support Jim Jordan for House speakerRep. Nancy Mace, one of the eight Republicans who voted to remove Kevin McCarthy as House speaker, tells 'Face the Nation' that she will support Rep. Jim Jordan in the race to become the next speaker.

Nancy Mace endorses Jim Jordan as speaker after voting to oust McCarthyRachel Schilke is a breaking news reporter at the Washington Examiner. Originally from Frankfort, Illinois, she graduated from the University of Iowa in May 2022 and served as a managing editor at the Daily Iowan with a focus on crime and courts and local government. Follow her on X: rachel_schilke.

Nancy Mace Wants Jim Jordan as Speaker Despite Claims He Ignored Abuse“I don’t know anything, and I can’t speak to that,” the Republican congresswoman said when pressed on how the allegations against Jordan square with her professed support fo…

Nancy Mace Ridiculed for Response to Jim Jordan Allegations QuestionJordan has faced allegations that he was aware of sexual abuse on Ohio State University's wrestling team when he was a coach, but did nothing to stop it.