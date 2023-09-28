Nagorno-Karabakh's separatist government says it will dissolve itself by January

Nagorno-Karabakh's Armenia-backed separatist government says it will dissolve itself by Jan. 1, spelling the end of the unrecognized republic. to Nagorno-Karabakh’s 120,000 residents.

Azerbaijan rejected the accusation, arguing that the region could receive supplies through the Azerbaijani city of Aghdam — a solution long resisted by Nagorno-Karabakh authorities, who called it a strategy for Azerbaijan to gain control of the region.

Read more:

latimes »

Nagorno-Karabakh Republic will cease to exist from Jan 1 2024 - Nagorno-Karabakh authoritiesThe president of Armenia's self-declared Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Samvel Shahramanyan, has signed a decree to dissolve all state institutions from January 1, 2024, Karabakh Armenian authorities said on Thursday.

At least 20 dead in gas station explosion as Nagorno-Karabakh residents flee to ArmeniaSeparatist authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh say at least 20 people were killed and nearly 300 others injured by an explosion at a gas station.

At least 20 dead in gas station explosion as Nagorno-Karabakh residents flee to ArmeniaSeparatist authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh say at least 20 people were killed and nearly 300 others injured by an explosion at a gas station

At least 20 dead in gas station explosion as Nagorno-Karabakh residents flee to ArmeniaSeparatist authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh say at least 20 people were killed and nearly 300 others injured by an explosion at a gas station.

At least 20 dead in gas station explosion as Nagorno-Karabakh residents flee to ArmeniaSeparatist authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh say at least 20 people were killed and nearly 300 others injured by an explosion at a gas station.

At least 20 dead in gas station explosion as Nagorno-Karabakh residents flee to Armenia290 people have been hospitalized and scores of them remain in grave condition, officials say

Armenians’ fury over Azerbaijan’s recapture of Nagorno-Karabakh has focused on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Could his government go next?In December, Azerbaijan imposed a blockade of the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia, alleging that the Armenian government was using the road for mineral extraction and illicit weapons shipments to the region’s separatist forces.denied basic food and fuel supplies

to Nagorno-Karabakh’s 120,000 residents. Azerbaijan rejected the accusation, arguing that the region could receive supplies through the Azerbaijani city of Aghdam — a solution long resisted by Nagorno-Karabakh authorities, who called it a strategy for Azerbaijan to gain control of the region.

Since the blockade was lifted following last week’s 24-hour offensive and a cease-fire agreement was brokered by Russian peacekeepers, more than half of Nagorno-Karabakh’s population — 65,000 — have fled to Armenia.