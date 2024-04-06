NAACP Columbus Branch Holds Environmental Justice Summit

A major push is underway by the Columbus branch of the NAACP to improve the quality of life for people across central Ohio. Leaders in environmental policy gathered in the capital city on Friday in an effort to educate the public about issues that impact them directly. 'We need to value the land we stand on and the air that we breathe,' said Nana Watson, president of the Columbus branch of the NAACP .

Organizers of the Environmental Justice Summit told ABC 6 that their focus is a vital one, providing the community with the tools needed to recognize the link between social and ecological justice. Friday, the Columbus branch of the NAACP brought together some of the brightest minds in sustainability

NAACP Columbus Environmental Policy Quality Of Life Education Environmental Justice Sustainability

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wsyx6 / 🏆 444. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Columbus NAACP looks to educate the community about the environmentA major push underway by the Columbus branch of the NAACP to improve the quality of life for people across Central Ohio.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Shayla Favor projected to win Democratic nomination in Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney raceFavor is a current Columbus City Council member and former Columbus assistant city attorney.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »

Usher, Fantasia, ‘Color Purple’ honored at 55th NAACP Image AwardsUsher was named entertainer of the year at the 55th annual NAACP Awards on Saturday night, which highlighted works by entertainers and writers of color.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

NAACP Image Awards red carpet 2024: Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Halle Bailey and moreSee what stars wore for the 2024 NAACP Image Awards red carpet.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

13 Best Looks from the 2024 NAACP Image Awards — See PhotosFrom Keke Palmer to Danielle Brooks, relive the best looks from the 2024 ceremony of the NAACP Image Awards.

Source: TeenVogue - 🏆 481. / 51 Read more »

Quinta Brunson Loses Her Earrings at the NAACP Awards — and Asks Star-Studded Audience for Help!Quinta Brunson won big at the 2024 NAACP Image Awards over the weekend. But it was something she lost that was on the top of her mind when she went to claim her trophy.

Source: peoplestyle - 🏆 367. / 59 Read more »