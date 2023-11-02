N.Y. Doctor to Be Fired for Pro-Hamas Post

"No more walking on eggshells, afraid of what people will think. Let them call it terrorism. Extremism. Barbarianism. We call it liberation. Decolonization. Resistance. Revolution." "Zaki Masoud is a physician at NYU Langone Winthrop Hospital," the group wrote in a post on X. "On October 7th, after Hamas terrorists murdered 1300+ people in Israel, raped young women, beheaded babies, and burned the elderly alive, Dr. Masoud took to Instagram and labeled this massacre a 'liberation. Resistance. Revolution.
"We will not tolerate reprehensible statements condoning hatred or violence which have no place in our institution," NYU Health said. "All employees are held to this high standard." "The decision to terminate Dr. Masoud appears to have been influenced by external pressure from social media without due consideration of the context and nature of Dr. Masoud's peaceful actions," the petition read.
