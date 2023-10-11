N.J. woman who kept sick cats, dog malnourished in filthy home is indicted on animal cruelty charges

A 34-year-old New Jersey woman who authorities said had 21 sick cats and a dog in her decrepit Galloway home was indicted Tuesday on animal cruelty charges.

Police were called to Lourdes Martinez’s home by neighbors in July and found the cats suffering from respiratory illnesses and eye infections, thesaid in a statement Wednesday. In addition, a dog in the house was ill and suffering from malnutrition, officials said.

The home smelled of, and was covered in, urine, feces and garbage, investigators said. None of the animals inside the home had access to clean food or water.Attorney information for Martinez wasn’t immediately available. headtopics.com

