N.J. weather: Halloween forecast calls for big temperature change. Latest updates.

Temperatures on Halloween in New Jersey will be a few degrees below normal, though skies will be sunny before the sun sets shortly before 6 p.m.Trick-or-treaters will likely have to dress warmly on Tuesday as forecasters are calling for big drop in temperatures for Halloween across

High temperatures could be as much as 30 degrees cooler on Tuesday compared to today, according to the National Weather Service. Skies will be sunny before the sun sets shortly before 6 p.m. Temperatures on Tuesday will be below normal for late October with mid-afternoon highs only expected to reach the low 50s, forecasters say. Normal highs on Halloween are about 60 degrees in New Jersey.

In addition, to the somewhat brisk temperatures, there’s also a chance of light rain showers along the Jersey Shore.The lead up to Halloween on Monday will be a mixed bag in New Jersey with some morning rain in North Jersey ending in the afternoon. It’s the reverse in the southern half of the state with afternoon showers in the forecast. headtopics.com

High temperatures Monday will range from the mid 50s in the higher elevations of northwest New Jersey to the mid 70s in Cape May County, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters are calling for some morning rain in North Jersey and rain elsewhere in the state as we move into the afternoon.The weather service has also issued a coastal flood advisory from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday for Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean counties. Additional spotty minor coastal flooding is also possible with Tuesday’s high tides.A separate flood advisory issued by the weather service’s New York office runs from 8 a.m.

Frost is possible overnight in Sussex County as temperatures plunge into the 30s. In general, overnight lows should range from the upper 30s northwest of Interstate 95 to the mid 40s elsewhere. Overnight light rain is also possible along the shore. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: njdotcom »

LATEST DETAILS: Strong cold front arrives Sunday, chilly Halloween in storeTemperatures drop 30 - 40 degrees after Sunday's cold front pushes through Read more ⮕

Tales & Tactics Has Released New Halloween UpdateIndie game developer Table 9 Studios and publisher Yogscast Games dropped a new update for Tales & Tactics this week for Halloween. Read more ⮕

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds Drops New Halloween EpisodeA Crow that Banishes Nightmares, Plague Caw-ctor This familiar is ready to meet you! Download and join in on the adventure. https://ntiny.link/ninokunicw1 - Discord: https://discord.gg/ninokuni-official - Twitter: https://twitter.com/ninokuni_global - Tik Tok: https://tiktok.com/ninokuni_official - Facebook: https://facebook. Read more ⮕

The Very Best Halloween Parties of 2023—And Costumes—From LA to New YorkFrom Justin Bieber’s scuba look to Chloe Bailey’s Catwoman, a look inside the very best Halloween parties of the year. Read more ⮕

Cavinder twins channel 'Toy Story' characters in new Halloween videoThe social media sensations dressed up as Woody and Buzz Lightyear from the beloved Disney franchise. Read more ⮕

N.J. weather: Rain could dampen day for trick-or-treaters. Latest Halloween forecastWill the Halloween forecast be doom and gloom for trick-or-treaters in New Jersey? Read more ⮕