N.J. weather: Halloween forecast calls for big temperature change. Latest updates.

Temperatures on Halloween in New Jersey will be a few degrees below normal, though skies will be sunny before the sun sets shortly before 6 p.m.Trick-or-treaters will likely have to dress warmly on Tuesday as forecasters are calling for big drop in temperatures for Halloween across
High temperatures could be as much as 30 degrees cooler on Tuesday compared to today, according to the National Weather Service. Skies will be sunny before the sun sets shortly before 6 p.m. Temperatures on Tuesday will be below normal for late October with mid-afternoon highs only expected to reach the low 50s, forecasters say. Normal highs on Halloween are about 60 degrees in New Jersey.
In addition, to the somewhat brisk temperatures, there's also a chance of light rain showers along the Jersey Shore.The lead up to Halloween on Monday will be a mixed bag in New Jersey with some morning rain in North Jersey ending in the afternoon. It's the reverse in the southern half of the state with afternoon showers in the forecast.
High temperatures Monday will range from the mid 50s in the higher elevations of northwest New Jersey to the mid 70s in Cape May County, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters are calling for some morning rain in North Jersey and rain elsewhere in the state as we move into the afternoon.The weather service has also issued a coastal flood advisory from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday for Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean counties. Additional spotty minor coastal flooding is also possible with Tuesday’s high tides.A separate flood advisory issued by the weather service’s New York office runs from 8 a.m.
Frost is possible overnight in Sussex County as temperatures plunge into the 30s. In general, overnight lows should range from the upper 30s northwest of Interstate 95 to the mid 40s elsewhere. Overnight light rain is also possible along the shore.